Smiths Bandmates Tease Collab

With Morrissey involved, the idea of a Smiths reunion ever happening is basically laughable. But if you cut Morrissey out … maybe it’s possible? Smiths drummer Mike Joyce has taken to social media to tease a collaboration with bassist Andy Rourke and second guitarist Craig Gannon arriving in “Summer 2018.” Now, it’s very unlikely that this is an actual reunion, especially since Johnny Marr doesn’t appear to be involved. But still, it’s something. Smiths fans don’t get a lot of chances to be optimistic these days, and this here is a pretty good one.