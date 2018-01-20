The National – “Walk It Back” Video

Today is the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the National are … well, “celebrating” is definitely the wrong word, but they’ve decided to release a new music video for “Walk It Back” from their recent album Sleep Well Beast to mark the occasion. “The video documents the performance and spectacle of governance,” explains director Casey Reas. “It captures the pomp and rituals of Congress and its vainglorious, televised culture. The spoken text at the center of the song has been attributed to Karl Rove, George W. Bush’s advisor, but he has denied the association: ‘We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality-judiciously, as you will-we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors … and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.’ Watch below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.