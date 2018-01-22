The Skull Eclipses – “Pillars” (Feat. Baba Maraire & Felicia Douglass)

Last year, the Philadelphia rapper and producer Lushlife released his mixtape My Idols Are Dead + My Enemies Are In Power. This year, he’s teamed up with the Austin, Texas producer Botany to form a new project called the Skull Eclipses. They’ll release their self-titled debut album later this year, which will, at least according to a press release, be influenced by the electronic music of the late ’90s and early ’00s. The Skull Eclipses have also shared the rippling, tubulent first single “Pillars,” which also features Shabazz Palaces’ Baba Maraire and Ava Luna’s Felicia Douglass. Check it out below.

The Skull Eclipses is out 3/9 on Western Vinyl.