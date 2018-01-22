Juliana Hatfield – “A Little More Love” (Olivia Newton-John Cover) Video

It’s safe to say we knew alt-rock vet Juliana Hatfield’s stance on the election last year. What may have been less than obvious about the Boston-based musician, at least until now, is her fondness for Aussie pop icon Olivia Newton-John. Yes, the woman who gave you the ultimate go-to song for when you were pissed at your siblings is the same woman who could sing circles around you at Xanadu karaoke.

Hatfield’s next record, Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, is a tribute in more ways than one. In addition to an album-length dedication, a dollar from each album sold will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre (ONJ Centre). Watch Hatfield bike around in a video directed by David Doobinin for her cover of the 1978 hit “A Little More Love” below via NPR.

Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John is out 4/13 via American Laundromat Records. Pre-order it here.