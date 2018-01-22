Andy Rourke Says He’s Not Involved In The Orchestral Smiths Concerts

Earlier today, it was revealed that three former Smiths members — Mike Joyce, Craig Gannon, and Andy Rourke — would apparently be reuniting for a collaborative live show dubbed Classically Smiths, where the Manchester Camerata Orchestra would perform classic Smiths tracks with an orchestral twist. Now, Pitchfork reports that a representative for Rourke denies that he was ever officially attached to the project, and claims that the production company (Bad Production Ltd.) responsible for the shows went as far as to make up a quote that they attributed to Rourke.

“Andy Rourke was never officially confirmed to take part in, license or authorize the use of his name for the Classically Smiths concert,” a representative told Pitchfork. “The production company had hoped Andy Rourke would be a part of the project, but at no time was it approved by Andy Rourke or his team.”

A press release sent by Bad Production Ltd. (and widely circulated by publications) included a quote attributed to Rourke that his rep says he never actually said: “Any quotes by Andy Rourke regarding this project are 100% fabricated and without approval.”

Wouldn’t be a Smiths semi-reunion without some drama, would it?