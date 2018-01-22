Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Mainland”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their Sub Pop debut EP The French Press last year, and today they released a new track called “Mainland.” Singer/guitarist Tom Russo wrote the song in 2017 while visiting the Aeolian Islands off the coast of Sicily. Russo, who had been reflecting on the Mediterranean refugee crisis, hopes “Mainland” reflects on “longing, disillusionment, privilege and holding on to love as a kind of shield,” according to a press release. The band hasn’t announced whether or not the song will be included on a forthcoming full-length; listen to “Mainland” below.

“Mainland” is out now via Sub Pop.