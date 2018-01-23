Hop Along – “How Simple”

It’s been three long years since Hop Along’s last album, 2015’s Painted Shut, but yesterday we finally got word that they have a new self-produced album on the way. It’s called Bark Your Head Off, Dog, and Saddle Creek recently sent out some postcard vinyls featuring its lead single. Now, that song is available for all to hear, and “How Simple” finds the band just as great as ever. Check it out along with tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “How Simple”

02 “Somewhere A Judge”

03 “How You Got Your Limp”

04 “Not Abel”

05 “The Fox In Motion”

06 “One That Suits Me”

07 “What The Writer Meant”

08 “Look Of Love”

09 “Prior Things”

TOUR DATES:

Bark Your Head Off, Dog is out 4/6 via Saddle Creek Records.