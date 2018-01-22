Macaulay Culkin Talks Michael Jackson And Pizza Underground On Marc Maron’s WTF

Macaulay Culkin is the latest guest to grace Marc Maron’s long-running interview podcast WTF. During their conversation, Culkin reveals that the Pizza Underground, his pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band, has come to an end. “I was a little tired of it, to be completely honest,” he explains. “I’m very casual about everything I pursue.” To be fair, though, four years and change is a shockingly long shelf life for a very one-note joke band.

Elsewhere in the interview, on a more serious note, Culkin discusses his relationship with the late Michael Jackson. The two became friends around the time of the first Home Alone movie, and Culkin appeared in Jackson’s “Black Or White” music video and later spoke at his 2003 trial for child molestation, testifying that he had never been touched or treated inappropriately. “He was my best friend growing up for a good, fat stretch of my life,” Culkin tells Marc Maron. “He enjoyed my youthfulness. He liked being a kid with me. It never struck me as odd. I never felt uncomfortable. That was just the way he was.”

You can listen to the full podcast here.