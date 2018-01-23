Corey Flood – “Soft”

Philadelphia-based band Corey Flood are releasing their debut EP, Wish You Hadn’t, next month. At the start of the year, they shared its creeping lead single “Feel Okay,” and they’re following that up with “Soft,” a song that forgoes the menacing ache of that one for a sort of fuzzed-out dullness that clamors into a whispered hook, “You’re just soft, soft to touch.” Here’s how the band’s Ivy Gray-Klein sets the scene for the track:

“Soft” is about trying to establish boundaries for yourself only to have them trampled on. It’s a reflection on the concept of the “soft boy” as a sort of emotional Trojan horse. That despite your best efforts to create a safe barrier around yourself, someone can still infiltrate it under the guise of emotional connection. It ultimately brings you to a reckoning with yourself and being resigned to the fact that you can never really know a person until you do.

Listen below.

<a href="http://coreyflood.bandcamp.com/album/wish-you-hadnt-ep" target="_blank">Wish You Hadn't EP by corey flood</a>

The Wish You Hadn’t EP is out 2/23 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.