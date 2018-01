Last year, Sleigh Bells released a new mini-album, Kid Kruschev, and today they’ve shared a video for one of the tracks from it, “Favorite Transgressions.” It was directed by the duo’s own Derek Miller, and it acts as a sort of frantic, bloody eulogy for both him and Alexis Krauss who, according to the video, both died in a car crash in Florida in 1999. Watch below.

Kid Kruschev is out now via the band’s own Torn Clean label.