A$AP Rocky has shared a new solo track called “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$,” alongside a teasing caption that says “TESTING COMING SOON.” Presumably it’s some sort of new project, because Rocky’s last proper album was 2015’s At.Long.Last.A$AP, though he hasn’t exactly been quiet since then between features and A$AP Mob projects. Check out the new track below.