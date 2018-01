Angel Olsen performed for George Stroumboulopoulos’ Strombo Show recently and opened with a cover of the Everly Brothers’ “Since You Broke My Heart.” And in the spirit of her recent B-sides collection Phases, she dipped into her back catalog to do two older tracks: “Lonely Universe,” off Half Way Home, and “Some Things Cosmic,” from her debut Strange Cacti EP. Check out the full performance, which starts with the Everly Brothers cover, below.