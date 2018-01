London quintet Night Flowers have shared a new track, “Losing The Light,” their first in a couple of years. It’s a shimmering, melancholy track about feeling powerless against heartache, but it gleams with a bright intensity. The song’s accompanied by a video that sees bandleader Sophia Pettit wandering around and getting soaked with water guns by some kids. Watch and listen below.

“Losing The Light” is out now.