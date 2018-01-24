Tyga Defends Terrible Album Cover

Tyga, an idiot, is getting ready to release a new sung-not-rapped album called Kyoto next month. As its cover art, Tyga has chosen a painting from the Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama: An image of a Japanese flag, except with a naked tiger lady in front of it. Here is that cover, in all its terrible, NSFW glory:

Recently, a TMZ cameraman caught up with Tyga and asked about the cover. Tyga’s response: “It’s art, man. It’s art.” Also, on the charge that the cover constitutes “furry porn,” Tyga said, “I don’t know what that is.” Here’s the video:

The best part of that video is when Tyler, The Creator drives by. Perhaps Tyga and Tyler were on their way to a meeting of some sort of secret bad-album-cover society.