Deerhoof – “Live To Tell” (Madonna Cover)

Deerhoof have contributed a cover of Madonna’s “Live To Tell” to Post​-​Trash: Volume Three, a new benefit compilation from the music website whose proceeds are going to the Puerto Rico hurricane relief agency Maria Fund. The cover was originally included on a limited-release mixtape that accompanied Deerhoof’s 2016 album, The Magic, but hasn’t been widely available until now. The benefit compilation also includes unreleased tracks and demos from Gun Outfit, Strange Relations, Gemma (with Ava Luna’s Felicia Douglass), LVL UP side project Spirit Was, and more, plus many previously released tracks from a ton of great artists. You can buy the compilation here and listen to Deerhoof’s take on “Live To Tell” below.

<a href="http://post-trash.bandcamp.com/album/post-trash-volume-three" target="_blank">Post-Trash: Volume Three by Deerhoof</a>

Post​-​Trash: Volume Three is out now.