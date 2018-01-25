Watch Run The Jewels Crush “Call Ticketron” In An Austin City Limits Web Exclusive

El-P and Killer Mike’s second album, RTJ2, was our top album of 2014 and their surprise drop of RTJ3 a few Christmases ago was the gift we all needed at the end of 2016. This weekend the hip-hop supergroup will be on an episode of Austin City Limits where they’ll perform tracks from their latest as well as older favorites. Here’s a web exclusive of the duo performing “Call Ticketron,” which won’t be included in the televised broadcast. Run The Jewels live from… the Moody Theater!

Run The Jewels on Austin City Limits airs this weekend on PBS.