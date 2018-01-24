Elton John Announces Farewell Tour

Elton John has announced that he will retire from touring after a three-year, 300+ date farewell tour that will start in September. He made the announcement during a press conference that was moderated by Anderson Cooper and broadcast live from New York City. “I’m not going to be touring anymore,” he said. “I’m not going to be touring and traveling the world. My priorities have changed.” While he says that he’ll still “be creative,” he made it clear that he doesn’t want to be on the road anymore. His last tour is being dubbed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road. You can watch the announcement event below, which includes a virtual reality component.

More info on his farewell tour can be found on his official website. Tickets go on sale for the North American leg on 2/2.