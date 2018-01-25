Madeline Kenney – “Still Learning” (Feat. Naytronix)

Last year, Best New Band list honoree Madeline Kenney released her impressive debut album, Night Night At The First Landing, and the Oakland-based musician is following that up with a one-off single called “Still Learning.” It’s a collaboration with Naytronix, the solo project of Tune-Yards member Nate Brenner. “This track took about a year to make, not because it was particularly complex or elusive, but rather because Nate and I would do a lot more hanging out, drinking beer, and eating pizza than tracking every time we got together,” Kenney explains. “If this song had a flavor it would be mushroom pizza by the slice. Featuring Derek Barber on what some may call a guitar.”

“Still Learning” is glitchy and calming, with all the fresh reserve of a computer rebooting itself. There’s some of the stop-and-start rhythm that Brenner brings to his work with Tune-Yards, but it reminds me more of Sylvan Esso and some of the loopier tracks on Night Night At The First Landing, the minimal electronics providing ample space for Kenney’s voice to double back on itself. There’s about five different hooks rolled into this one, a gorgeous mutated guitar line holding them all down in place. “So easy for you to lie… to yourself/ So easy for you to lie… alone,” Kenney sings, her phrasing deliberately taut. Listen to it below.

Tour dates:

03/27 Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

03/28 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/29 Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

03/30 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

03/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Bryant Lake Bowl *

04/03 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

04/04 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

04/05 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

04/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

04/11 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar *

05/11 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/12 London, UK @ Sebright Arms

05/16 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

05/18 Dublin, IRE @ Tivoli ^

05/19 Belfast, UK @ Empire ^

05/21 Sheffield, UK @ The Plug ^

05/22 Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves ^

05/23 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds ^

* w/ Soccer Mommy

^ w/ Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

“Still Learning” is out via Carpark Records.