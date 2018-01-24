Lord Huron Tease New Album Vide Noir

Lord Huron hasn’t released anything since 2015’s Strange Trails, but it looks like the group are gearing up to release a new album later this year. The band has been teasing it on their social media accounts for a few days now, and their latest teaser presents the fullest picture yet. It looks like their third album is called Vide Noir and it’ll be out on 4/20. And, judging by the teaser, it seems as though the band will be pulling inspiration from some things other than folk this time around. Lord Huron has launched a hotline (1-877-VIDE NOIR) to call where you can hear a snippet of a new track. They’ve also been playing some unreleased songs at their most recent shows. Check out their most recent teaser below.

A post shared by @ lordhuron on Jan 24, 2018 at 10:00am PST

Judging by a copyright notice on their website, the album will be released on Republic Records.