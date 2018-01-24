Questlove Responds To Accusations Of Racial Discrimination

Questlove has officially responded to a recent lawsuit for racial discrimination by two former Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon employees.

“Questlove denies the ridiculous allegations made in this lawsuit,” the Roots founder’s rep said in a statement to Billboard. Racism is REAL and exists throughout the world and for these gentlemen to claim victim is not only disrespectful to Questlove and his band mates, but to all that truly endure racism on a daily basis. As NBC already stated, the decisions made regarding these employees were made by NBC, alone.”

According to a report by TMZ, Kurt Decker and Michael Cimino, two camera operators on the show, claimed that they received an unsolicited racist text from a stagehand, but immediately reported the issue to NBC executives. After reporting the issue, the camera operators, who are white, said Questlove “demanded” they get fired.

