Beck – “I’m Waiting For The Man” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Back in 2009, Beck launched an online project called Record Club. For a while, he’d get together groups of fellow musicians, and they’d cover entire albums — some classic (Songs Of Leonard Cohen), some maybe not so much (Yanni Live At The Acropolis). For his first trick, Beck assembled a band that included Nigel Godrich and Giovanni Ribisi to cover The Velvet Underground And Nico. And apparently, he liked covering the Velvet Underground so much that he’s done it again.

Today, as part of Spotify’s Music Happens Here series, Beck has shared a new cover of the Velvets’ notorious “I’m Waiting For The Man.” The last time Beck covered that song, it was a noisy, discordant blowout. This time, though, it was a whole lot smoother, more in line with the music that Beck’s been making lately. Below, check out the new cover.

Beck’s new album Colors is out now on Capitol.