Oso Oso – “Reindeer Games” Video

We last checked in with Oso Oso in 2015, but the Long Beach, New York emo band has been active in the interim, most notably releasing a quality full-length called The Yunahon Mixtape last year. Triple Crown Records is reissuing that project this year, and the first gesture in their campaign to get Oso Oso in front a broader audience is today’s video for “Reindeer Games.” Mike Suchmann and Matt Lamourt’s visuals find Oso Oso and friends in various funny low-budget costumes and striking scene settings. It’s a low-key excellent video for a low-key excellent song. Watch below.

Triple Crown will reissue The Yunahon Mixtape this year, but you can already enjoy the full album via Bandcamp or your streaming service of preference.