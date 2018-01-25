Oso Oso – “Reindeer Games” Video

Oso Oso -

We last checked in with Oso Oso in 2015, but the Long Beach, New York emo band has been active in the interim, most notably releasing a quality full-length called The Yunahon Mixtape last year. Triple Crown Records is reissuing that project this year, and the first gesture in their campaign to get Oso Oso in front a broader audience is today’s video for “Reindeer Games.” Mike Suchmann and Matt Lamourt’s visuals find Oso Oso and friends in various funny low-budget costumes and striking scene settings. It’s a low-key excellent video for a low-key excellent song. Watch below.

Triple Crown will reissue The Yunahon Mixtape this year, but you can already enjoy the full album via Bandcamp or your streaming service of preference.

Tags: Matt Lamourt, Mike Suchmann, Oso Oso