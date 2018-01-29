Ultimate Painting – “Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore” Video

After releasing three albums in as many years, Ultimate Painting took 2017 off while the band’s Jack Cooper put out a solo album. But this year, Cooper and his co-frontman James Hoare are returning to the project with a new album called UP!, and today, they’re sharing lead single “Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore.” “I wrote it in one go and disregarded it as I thought it’d come too easy or that it was too much like something I’d obviously write,” Cooper says. “Over the next few days I kept singing it to myself. Sometimes the best songs are completely spontaneous and pure. I wrote the words to reflect that … not everything worthwhile has to be hard work.” Wath a video for the new track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Needles In My Eyes”
02 “Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore”
03 “I Am Your Gun”
04 “Foul & Fair”
05 “Someone’s Out To Get You”
06 “Take Shelter”
07 “My Procedure”
08 “Lying In Charles Street”
09 “The Darkness In His Eyes”
10 “Snake Pass”
Up! is out 4/6 on Bella Union.