Ultimate Painting – “Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore” Video

After releasing three albums in as many years, Ultimate Painting took 2017 off while the band’s Jack Cooper put out a solo album. But this year, Cooper and his co-frontman James Hoare are returning to the project with a new album called UP!, and today, they’re sharing lead single “Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore.” “I wrote it in one go and disregarded it as I thought it’d come too easy or that it was too much like something I’d obviously write,” Cooper says. “Over the next few days I kept singing it to myself. Sometimes the best songs are completely spontaneous and pure. I wrote the words to reflect that … not everything worthwhile has to be hard work.” Wath a video for the new track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Needles In My Eyes”

02 “Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore”

03 “I Am Your Gun”

04 “Foul & Fair”

05 “Someone’s Out To Get You”

06 “Take Shelter”

07 “My Procedure”

08 “Lying In Charles Street”

09 “The Darkness In His Eyes”

10 “Snake Pass”

Up! is out 4/6 on Bella Union.