Mind Over Mirrors – “Matchstick Grip”

Jaime Fennelly, the mastermind behind Mind Over Mirrors, has been working on Bellowing Sun for three years. Both an album and a massive zoetropic sculpture created in collaboration visual artists Timothy Breen and Eliot Irwin and lighting designer Keith Parham, the project will premiere live at the Museum Of Contemporary Art Chicago on 4/6. And today, Fennelly is sharing the nearly ten-minute composition “Matchstick Grip,” a cosmic groove featuring vocals from Eleventh Dream Day’s Janet Bean. Listen.

Bellowing Sun is out 4/6 on Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.