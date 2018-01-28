Grammys 2018 Red Carpet: Musicians Support #TimesUp With White Roses

Cardi B
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are tonight in New York, and just like the Golden Globes, they’ll feature an organized campaign among guests to protest sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Whereas celebrities wore pins and dressed in black to the Golden Globes to show support for the #MeToo movement and the Hollywood-specific #TimesUp campaign, a group of executives in the music industry have urged those attending tonight’s ceremony at Madison Square Garden to wear white roses in solidarity with the same causes. People have responded to the call so overwhelmingly that TMZ reported NYC florists struggling to keep white roses in stock. Below, find a gallery featuring those who participated. (Pictured above: Cardi B.)

Lorde
Lorde did not walk the red carpet in protest of the Recording Academy’s decision not to offer her a solo performance slot for her Album Of The Year-nominated album Melodrama, but her dress for the night did have a Jenny Holzer quote stitched into the back:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SZA

SZA
CREDIT: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey
CREDIT: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

James Corden

James Corden
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jack & Rachel Antonoff

Jack and Rachel Antonoff
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Justin Tranter

Justin Tranter
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

DRAM

DRAM
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell
CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Khalid

Khalid
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Sam Smith

Sam Smith
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Greg Kurstin

Greg Kurstin
CREDIT: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NARAS

Bebe Rexha & Cyndi Lauper

Bebe Rexha & Cyndi Lauper
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shaggy & Sting

Shaggy & Sting
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
