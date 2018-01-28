Grammys 2018 Red Carpet: Musicians Support #TimesUp With White Roses

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are tonight in New York, and just like the Golden Globes, they’ll feature an organized campaign among guests to protest sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Whereas celebrities wore pins and dressed in black to the Golden Globes to show support for the #MeToo movement and the Hollywood-specific #TimesUp campaign, a group of executives in the music industry have urged those attending tonight’s ceremony at Madison Square Garden to wear white roses in solidarity with the same causes. People have responded to the call so overwhelmingly that TMZ reported NYC florists struggling to keep white roses in stock. Below, find a gallery featuring those who participated. (Pictured above: Cardi B.)

Lorde

Lorde did not walk the red carpet in protest of the Recording Academy’s decision not to offer her a solo performance slot for her Album Of The Year-nominated album Melodrama, but her dress for the night did have a Jenny Holzer quote stitched into the back:

Lady Gaga

SZA

The Chainsmokers

Lana Del Rey

Sarah Silverman

Janelle Monae

James Corden

Jack & Rachel Antonoff

Ne-Yo

Justin Tranter

DRAM

Jason Isbell

Lisa Loeb

Khalid

Reba McEntire

Sam Smith

Anna Kendrick

Nick Jonas

Greg Kurstin

Bebe Rexha & Cyndi Lauper

Camila Cabello

Shaggy & Sting

Kelly Clarkson