Primavera Sound 2018 Lineup

Primavera Sound always comes with a pretty serious lineup. Even amongst the big European fests — which often boast more varied and interesting lineups than the more homogenized American options, especially in 2018 — it stands out as one of the best, and sometimes even the very best. The 2018 iteration is anchored by headline sets from Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, the National, Migos, and Arctic Monkeys, with other big names like the War On Drugs, Vince Staples, HAIM, Father John Misty, Lorde, and A$AP Rocky rounding out the lineup before you even get to some of the cool surprises, like Spiritualized accompanied by an orchestra and choir (!). That’s the poster above, and the whole lineup is listed below by day.

Wednesday 5/30:

Belle And Sebastian

Spiritualized (with orchestra and choir)

Wolf Parade

Maria Arnal I Marcel Bagés

Javiera Mena

Starcrawler

Holy Bouncer

Thursday 5/31:

Björk

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The War On Drugs

Vince Staples

CHVRCHES

Fever Ray

Floating Points (solo live)

Nils Frahm

Four Tet (live)

Warpaint

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Jóhann Jóhannsson

Kelela

DJ Koze

C. Tangana

Sparks

Mount Kimbie

Madlib

Marcel Dettmann

James Holden & The Animal Spirits

Art Ensemble Of Chicago

Jlin

Mano Le Tough

Ezra Furman

Vagabon

(Sandy) Alex G

Rostam

Delorean Presents Mikel Laboa

Sylvan Esso

Mavi Phoenix

Hinds

Zeal & Ardor

Oso Leone

Capullo De Jerez

Levon Vincent

Alex Lahey

DJ Seinfeld

Mall Grab

Za!

Shanti Celeste

Carpenter Brut

Ross From Friends

Call Super

Here Lies Man

Anna Von Hausswolff

Genius Of Time

Karen Gwyer

The Zephyr Bones

Pépe

Nat Simons

Tonaka

Nightcrawler

F/E/A

Four Tet Presents Four Tet, Daphni, Josey Rebelle, Champion

Friday 6/1:

The National

Migos

Tyler, The Creator

HAIM

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Father John Misty

Arca

Mogwai

The Internet

Mike D (DJ set)

Cigarettes After Sex

The Breeders

Panda Bear

Rhye

Ty Segall And The Freedom Band

Chromeo

Daphni

Thundercat

Âme II Âme

The Black Madonna

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (performing the music of Stranger Things)

Ibeyi

Shellac

Oumou Sangaré

Seth Troxler (disco set)

Jorja Smith

Hunee BSB Antal

Superorganism

John Maus

Waxahatchee

Yellow Days

Bad Gyal

Gerd Janson

La Bien Querida

Knox Fortune

Sevdaliza

Essaie Pas

Dekmantel Soundsystem

La Banda Trapera Del Rio

Idles

Honey Dijon

Metá Metá

DJ Python

El Último Vecino

Confidence Man

Peggy Gou

Omni

Cesare Basile

DJ Wey

Marion Harper

Playback Maracas

Doblecapa

Floating Points (6 hour DJ set)

Saturday 6/2:

Arctic Monkeys

Lorde

A$AP Rocky

Lykke Li

Beach House

Grizzly Bear

Jane Birkin (Gainsbourg Symphonic)

Slowdive

The Blaze

Majid Jordan

Jon Hopkins (live)

Deerhunter

Oneohtrix Point Never

Car Seat Headrest

Ariel Pink

John Talabot (disco set)

Dead Cross

Life To Experience

Watain

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (performing the music of Stranger Things)

Christina Rosenvinge

Lindstrøm

Jay Som

Peter Perrett

Tom Misch

Abra

Sumac

Public Service Broadcasting

Oblivians

Rex Orange County

Núria Graham

Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Claro Intelecto

Mujeres

Donato Dozzy

Montero

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Vril

Nick Hakim

Toulouse Low Trax

Aleksi Perälä

The Kite String Tangle

DJ Coco

Vulk

Solar

Ramzi

Damed Squad

Orpheu The Wizard

Bufiman BSB DJ Normal 4

Eva Geist

Alicia Carrera

Dekmantel presents Palms Trax, Dekmantel Soundsystem, Palmbomen II, Orpheu The Wizard

Primavera goes down 5/30-6/2 in Barcelona. Visit the official site for ticket info.