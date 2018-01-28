Primavera Sound 2018 Lineup

Primavera Sound always comes with a pretty serious lineup. Even amongst the big European fests — which often boast more varied and interesting lineups than the more homogenized American options, especially in 2018 — it stands out as one of the best, and sometimes even the very best. The 2018 iteration is anchored by headline sets from Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, the National, Migos, and Arctic Monkeys, with other big names like the War On Drugs, Vince Staples, HAIM, Father John Misty, Lorde, and A$AP Rocky rounding out the lineup before you even get to some of the cool surprises, like Spiritualized accompanied by an orchestra and choir (!). That’s the poster above, and the whole lineup is listed below by day.
Wednesday 5/30:
Belle And Sebastian
Spiritualized (with orchestra and choir)
Wolf Parade
Maria Arnal I Marcel Bagés
Javiera Mena
Starcrawler
Holy Bouncer
Thursday 5/31:
Björk
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
The War On Drugs
Vince Staples
CHVRCHES
Fever Ray
Floating Points (solo live)
Nils Frahm
Four Tet (live)
Warpaint
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Jóhann Jóhannsson
Kelela
DJ Koze
C. Tangana
Sparks
Mount Kimbie
Madlib
Marcel Dettmann
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Art Ensemble Of Chicago
Jlin
Mano Le Tough
Ezra Furman
Vagabon
(Sandy) Alex G
Rostam
Delorean Presents Mikel Laboa
Sylvan Esso
Mavi Phoenix
Hinds
Zeal & Ardor
Oso Leone
Capullo De Jerez
Levon Vincent
Alex Lahey
DJ Seinfeld
Mall Grab
Za!
Shanti Celeste
Carpenter Brut
Ross From Friends
Call Super
Here Lies Man
Anna Von Hausswolff
Genius Of Time
Karen Gwyer
The Zephyr Bones
Pépe
Nat Simons
Tonaka
Nightcrawler
F/E/A
Four Tet Presents Four Tet, Daphni, Josey Rebelle, Champion
Friday 6/1:
The National
Migos
Tyler, The Creator
HAIM
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Father John Misty
Arca
Mogwai
The Internet
Mike D (DJ set)
Cigarettes After Sex
The Breeders
Panda Bear
Rhye
Ty Segall And The Freedom Band
Chromeo
Daphni
Thundercat
Âme II Âme
The Black Madonna
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (performing the music of Stranger Things)
Ibeyi
Shellac
Oumou Sangaré
Seth Troxler (disco set)
Jorja Smith
Hunee BSB Antal
Superorganism
John Maus
Waxahatchee
Yellow Days
Bad Gyal
Gerd Janson
La Bien Querida
Knox Fortune
Sevdaliza
Essaie Pas
Dekmantel Soundsystem
La Banda Trapera Del Rio
Idles
Honey Dijon
Metá Metá
DJ Python
El Último Vecino
Confidence Man
Peggy Gou
Omni
Cesare Basile
DJ Wey
Marion Harper
Playback Maracas
Doblecapa
Floating Points (6 hour DJ set)
Saturday 6/2:
Arctic Monkeys
Lorde
A$AP Rocky
Lykke Li
Beach House
Grizzly Bear
Jane Birkin (Gainsbourg Symphonic)
Slowdive
The Blaze
Majid Jordan
Jon Hopkins (live)
Deerhunter
Oneohtrix Point Never
Car Seat Headrest
Ariel Pink
John Talabot (disco set)
Dead Cross
Life To Experience
Watain
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (performing the music of Stranger Things)
Christina Rosenvinge
Lindstrøm
Jay Som
Peter Perrett
Tom Misch
Abra
Sumac
Public Service Broadcasting
Oblivians
Rex Orange County
Núria Graham
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Claro Intelecto
Mujeres
Donato Dozzy
Montero
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Vril
Nick Hakim
Toulouse Low Trax
Aleksi Perälä
The Kite String Tangle
DJ Coco
Vulk
Solar
Ramzi
Damed Squad
Orpheu The Wizard
Bufiman BSB DJ Normal 4
Eva Geist
Alicia Carrera
Dekmantel presents Palms Trax, Dekmantel Soundsystem, Palmbomen II, Orpheu The Wizard
Primavera goes down 5/30-6/2 in Barcelona. Visit the official site for ticket info.