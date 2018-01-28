Watch Cardi B, Hillary Clinton, & DJ Khaled Recite Fire And Fury At The Grammys

Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg, and Hillary Clinton(!) “auditioned” for next year’s Best Spoken Word Album award during tonight’s Grammys ceremony by reading passages from Michael Wolff’s new book Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House. “Why am I even reading this shit?” Cardi B interjected during her segment. “I can’t believe that he really … this how he lives his life?” Watch below.

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — JAMES IS HOSTING THE GRAMMYS TONIGHT (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018