Chromeo – “Bedroom Calling” (Feat. The-Dream)

If you’ve ever heard The-Dream’s glorious 2010 Prince pastiche “Yamaha,” you know that The-Dream knows his way around ’80s synth-funk sounds. So it’s very cool to see The-Dream hook up with veteran ’80s synth-funk revivalists Chromeo for a new single. Last year, Chromeo shared a video for “Juice,” the first single from their forthcoming album Head Over Heels. Today, they’ve shared “Bedroom Calling,” a lush and propulsive sex-jam on which Dave 1 and The-Dream trade smoothly horny vocals. Listen to it below.

Head Over Heels is coming sometime soon on Big Beat/Atlantic.