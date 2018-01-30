Laura Veirs – “Everybody Needs You” Video

Laura Veirs was the very first Stereogum Artist To Watch way the hell back in 2004, and, well, you should still be watching. In 2016, she teamed up with kindred spirits Neko Case and k.d. lang for the excellent collaborative LP case/lang/veirs. Now, she’s coming back with a new solo album called The Lookout, and if lead single “Everybody Needs You” is any indication, it’s going to be equally excellent.

“The Lookout is about the need to pay attention to the fleeting beauty of life and to not be complacent; it’s about the importance of looking out for each other,” says Veirs in a statement. “I’m addressing what’s happening around me with the chaos of post-election America, the racial divides in our country, and a personal reckoning with the realities of midlife: I have friends who’ve died; I struggle with how to balance life as an artist with parenting young children.” Below, via NPR, watch the Lance Bangs-directed video for “Everybody Needs You,” which features animation from Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females.

Here’s the album cover:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Margaret Sands”

02 “Everybody Needs You”

03 “Seven Falls”

04 “Mountains of the Moon”

05 “Watch Fire”

06 “Heavy Petals”

07 “The Lookout”

08 “The Meadow”

09 “Canyon”

10 “Lightening Rod”

11 “When It Grows Darkest”

The Lookout is out 4/13 on Raven Marching Band Records.