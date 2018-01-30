FACS – “Skylarking” Video

After the departure of bassist Damon Carruesco, Brian Case, Noah Leger, and Jonathan van Herik of Chicago krautrock band Disappears became FACS. They recorded their debut album Negative Houses at Steve Albini’s famed Electrical Audio studio in Chicago with Jon Congleton, and new song “Skylarking” is a good introduction to their particular brand of coiled post-punk menace. It’s a masterclass in sustained tension, building and feeding off of the rhythm section’s minimal motorik groove, and the video from Robert Stockwell matches that sense of foreboding by following a ghostly dancer as he stretches and contorts himself across a gray urban landscape. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/30 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle w/ TiM and Ethers (Record Release Show)

05/20 Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha Bar

05/21 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Poplol

05/22 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

05/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

05/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *

05/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

05/27 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry *

05/29 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

05/31 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi *

06/01 Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar *

06/02 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

* with SUUNS

Negative Houses is out 3/30 via Trouble In Mind Records. Pre-order it here.