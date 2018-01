We named Let’s Eat Grandma one of the Best New Bands Of 2016 on the considerable strength of their bewitching debut album I, Gemini. We haven’t heard much from the British teen duo since, but now they’ve returned with a brand new song called “HOT PINK.” It’s a real banger, embracing the pop side of their sound evident on, say, “Eat Shiitake Mushrooms,” and detouring into PC Music/Kero Kero Bonito-style dance music. Listen below.