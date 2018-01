Paul Simon was publicly contemplating his own retirement in interviews last year, and now it looks like he’s there. As The Telegraph reports, Simon is headlining a massive concert in London’s Hyde Park this summer, and it’s being billed as “the farewell performance.” Simon will close out the British Summer Time Festival with a 7/15 show, and James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will open.

