The Messthetics – “Serpent Tongue”

Collectively, bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty make up one of the greatest rhythm sections that underground rock has ever known. The two played together in Fugazi, holding down that band’s low end from their inception to the moment they went on hiatus. And now, for the first time since Fugazi went away, they’re in a new band together. Together, Lally and Canty are two thirds of the Messthetics, a new power trio that also features the DC guitar virtuoso Anthony Pirog. Pirog has spent much of his career in the jazz world, playing with greats like Elliot Sharp and William Hooker. (He was also in the band Skysaw with the Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin.) As the Messthetics, the three of them are making wild, unkempt experimental rock. They’ve recorded their self-titled debut at their practice space, with Canty producing. And on first single “Serpent Tongue,” Pirog launches one blazing solo after another over Canty and Lally’s confident churn. Check it out below, via NPR.

The Messthetics’ self-titled debut is out 3/23 on Dischord.