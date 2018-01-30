Don’t Sleep – “Bring The Light” & “Bloody But Unbroken”

For more than 30 years, the punk rock lifer Dave Smalley has been leading searing, triumphant melodic hardcore bands like Down By Law, All, and, most crucially, the DC legends Dag Nasty. Back in 2016, Dag Nasty reunited for a tour and a new single. But these days, Smalley is leading a new band called Don’t Sleep, making righteously driving punk rock that fits seamlessly into his back catalog. Their 7″ Bring The Light is out now on vinyl, and it’ll be getting a digital release next week. Below, listen to two compact rippers, “Bring The Light” and “Bloody But Unbroken,” via Brooklyn Vegan.

The Bright The Light 7″ is out digitally 2/6 on Reaper Records.