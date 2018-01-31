New York noise-rock crew A Place To Bury Strangers are following up 2015’s Transfixiation with a new album called Pinned, their first since the addition of new drummer Lia Simone Braswell. Braswell also contributes vocals to lead single “Never Coming Back,” a grimy, roiling freakout of a song. “That song is a big concept,” the band’s Oliver Ackermann explains. “You make these decisions in your life … you’re contemplating whether or not this will be the end. You think of your mortality, those moments you could die and what that means. You’re thinking about that edge of the end, deciding whether or not it’s over. When you’re close to that edge, you could teeter over.” The intense black-and-white video, directed by Ackermann with Ebru Yildiz, follows a woman haunted by a malevolent spirit and/or her own past. You can find it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Never Coming Back”

02 “Execution”

03 “There’s Only One Of Us”

04 “Situations Changes”

05 “Too Tough To Kill”

06 “Frustrated Operator”

07 “Look Me In The Eye”

08 “Was It Electric”

09 “I Know I’ve Done Bad Things”

10 “Act Your Age”

11 “Attitude”

12 “Keep Moving On”

Pinned is out 4/13 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here. This is the album cover: