Flatbush Zombies Announce New Album Vacation In Hell

Flatbush Zombies have announced the follow up to their 2016 official debut LP, 3001: A Laced Odyssey. A black-and-white trailer foreshadows the Brooklyn rap trio’s latest, Vacation In Hell, and also serves as the announcement for producer and member Erick “The Architect” Elliot’s upcoming solo record, Arcstrumentals 2 (out 2/16) as well as a documentary film by Ellington Hammond (out 4/2). Considering their long string of dizzying beats and visuals, we have much to look forward to. Watch below.

Vacation In Hell is out 4/6.