Huff-puffing rap veteran Busta Rhymes has been collaborating with Missy Elliott for more than 20 years now, and the two appear together in a new Doritos commercial that’ll air during the Super Bowl. Good for them! They’ve also got a new song together. “Get It” is stuttery, athletic club-rap with impressive verses from both Busta and Missy. It’s also got hiccupy backing vocals from former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. Check it out below.

“Get It” is out now at iTunes.