The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach has contributed a new original song to an Amazon Music love-themed playlist. It’s a folky, swooning one called “Up On A Mountain Of Love,” and it comes attached to a cute animated video. Auerbach’s last solo album, Waiting On A Song, came out last year, and since then he’s also contributed to the Cars 3 soundtrack. Hear his new Valentine’s Day-appropriate track via Entertainment Weekly below.