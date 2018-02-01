Neil Young Starring In Daryl Hannah Western PARADOX

Neil Young has a starring role in Daryl Hannah’s full-length directorial debut, PARADOX, which is scheduled to premiere during the film portion of SXSW this year. The cast for the film also includes Willie Nelson and members of his backing band Promise Of The Real. Here’s the brief plot description that’s been released:

Time is fluid in this far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.