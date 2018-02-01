Now Charlie Puth Has Candles

Charlie Puth graces the cover of Billboard this week and the accompanying feature is titled “Puth In Revolt” (yes, like “Youth In Revolt”). The story is littered with unintentionally funny anecdotes about fame, fortune, life in the limelight, and what it’s like to make music (and smoke weed) with Wiz Khalifa.

Aside from learning that Puth directed his driver to the Hotel Bel-Air for lunch by saying, “I’m hungies!” one of the most illuminating quotes (har har) appears in the first graf, when Puth admits to wanting a home studio like OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. Tedder’s place is apparently so hospitable that Puth has been rethinking home decorating. “He has another house for his studio. He has candles, so now I have candles.” Puth says. “I like candles.”

Later, Puth admits to being a bit of a homebody now that he’s sorta a famous guy. His 2017 single “Attention” peaked at #5 on the Hot 100, and now he spends a lot of time hanging out with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. The two men share similar interests: “Freshly cut fruits and toilets that greet you when you walk into the bathroom, and Porsches.”

It’s unclear whether or not Puth actually owns a Porsche, but we now know what kind of car he does not own: a Range Rover. “Range Rovers symbolize success to me, but, like, of more to come,” he says. “I don’t have one, but I want one. And even when I do have one, I’m going to think, ‘I want to be a member of a country club, and I want to write songs in my head on the way there.’ What the hell can I say? I’m inspired by materialistic things.”

Anyone who doesn’t love money and candles is a liar. I’m with you, Puth.