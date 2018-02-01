Philadelphia Eagles Will Take The Field To Meek Mill At Super Bowl

Meek Mill has provided the soundtrack to some of the most joyous moments captured in viral videos from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2018 season, so it makes sense that the scrappy underdogs would choose “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” as their intro music during the Super Bowl on Sunday, NFL.com reports.

“If you’re going to go with a Philly song,” defensive end Brandon Graham said, of the title track from Mill’s 2012 album. “that’s the one you’re going with.”

“Meek, you know, he’s locked up right now,” rookie defensive end Derek Barnett said, “so we have to hold the city down for him.”

In November, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison for probation violations regarding assault and reckless endangerment. Both of those charges have since been dropped. The Philly rapper has been on probation since 2008 after getting convicted on drug dealing and gun possession charges.

“It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music—to inspire others and bring people together,” Mill said in a statement he released to Bleacher Report and NBC News Philadelphia last week. “The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year.”

Meek has yet to comment on the announcement that he’ll be soundtracking the Birds as they enter the field on Sunday.

The Eagles face off against a vastly less inspiring team on Sunday at 6:30 pm EST in Minnesota. Justin “Man of the Woods” Timberlake is performing during the halftime show.

Here’s a clip of the Eagles repping Mill before vanquishing the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game.

