Lemuria – “Christine Perfect” Video

The most memorable lyric on Lemuria’s recent surprise LP Recreational Hate — which nabbed Album Of The Week honors from us late last year — is “I’m not a Stevie, I’m a Christine McVie.” Sheena Ozzella sings it on “Christine Perfect,” one of the album’s many hard-charging indie-pop gems, which gets a music video today in honor of the album arriving in record stores. Lemuria held a contest asking fans to submit a video for their favorite song on Recreational Hate, and Erik Button of Charlotte, North Carolina came out victorious. (He’s getting a check and a prize pack for his efforts.) Below, behold what Button came up with; a dog is involved!

Recreational Hate is out now on Turbo Worldwide/Asian Man/Big Scary Monsters. Purchase it here.