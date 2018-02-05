Kirin J Callinan Charged For Indecent Exposure On Arias Red Carpet

Last November, the Australian musician Kirin J Callinan, wearing a kilt, flashed his penis at photographers and members of the press on the red carpet of Australia’s Aria Awards. Because of that incident and a few others, the Australian rapper Miss Blanks successfully lobbied to have Callinan removed from the lineup of Australia’s traveling Laneway Festival. And now The Guardian reports that police in Australia have charged Callinan with indecent exposure.
According to court documents, Callinan has been charged with willful and obscene exposure in a public place. That charge could lead to a six-month prison sentence or a fine of $1,100, and Callinan will have to appear in court in Sydney later this month. Callinan’s manager Todd Wagsteff tells The Guardian that Callinan’s case is “currently before the court… It is therefore not appropriate to make a comment at this stage. Kirin will be speaking about the matter at the appropriate time.”
In a post on Instagram last week, Callinan defended Miss Blanks from his own fans, demanding that there be no harassment of her:
My friends, There’s been some talk. Debate & discourse. Much of it positive, some of it misinformed, a small n sanctimonious element too. Regardless o the noise, however, it does not sit well with me one puny pitiful bit that a fellow artist & clearly strong, trans woman of colour could now be shamed or take the blame, be defamed or suffer the same re my recent omission from a certain summertime festivus, regardless o the role she may have played #laneway #lanewayfestival @lanewayfestival @miss.blanks #missblanks She is the exact sort of artist we should all support ~ bold, original, flamboyant, progressive & with somethin to say. Furthermore, it mortifies me to think that she could now be made to feel unwelcome in any way, shape or fabulous form ~ onstage, backstage or on her ig page, at any stage. So I’m saying so, demanding it now, there will be no harassment, there will be no D’s out 4 Miss B in 20 A~teen. There will be tolerance & there will be respect #respect #tolerance #therewillbe I’m serious. Deadly. To say I’m a wee bit disappointed that I will not also be performing for every dusty, sexy, sunburnt woman & man & non-binary human ‘round this beaut n dusty sunburnt land is the understatement o the new year. But more important than some rocking concert, more relevant than resentment or regrets, is respect ~ for each & every one o us. So, be kinder to each other in 2018, be kinder to yourselves and perhaps, one day not too far from now, the world will be big enough, for all of us #allofus #bigenough #thisguysinlovewithyou 📸 by Annett @annett.bonkowski