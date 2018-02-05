Kirin J Callinan Charged For Indecent Exposure On Arias Red Carpet

Last November, the Australian musician Kirin J Callinan, wearing a kilt, flashed his penis at photographers and members of the press on the red carpet of Australia’s Aria Awards. Because of that incident and a few others, the Australian rapper Miss Blanks successfully lobbied to have Callinan removed from the lineup of Australia’s traveling Laneway Festival. And now The Guardian reports that police in Australia have charged Callinan with indecent exposure.

According to court documents, Callinan has been charged with willful and obscene exposure in a public place. That charge could lead to a six-month prison sentence or a fine of $1,100, and Callinan will have to appear in court in Sydney later this month. Callinan’s manager Todd Wagsteff tells The Guardian that Callinan’s case is “currently before the court… It is therefore not appropriate to make a comment at this stage. Kirin will be speaking about the matter at the appropriate time.”

In a post on Instagram last week, Callinan defended Miss Blanks from his own fans, demanding that there be no harassment of her: