Jack – “A Kick A Knife”

Jack is the project of Buffalo/Brooklyn-based musician Brittany Costa, and next month she’s putting out the follow-up to her 2016 debut EP, Resting Places. Her debut full-length is called Alchemical Rounds, an apt title given that Costa writes songs that hinge on blisteringly intense chemical reaction. “A Kick A Knife,” the album’s first single, is demonstrative of an internal struggle: between vulnerability and detachment, between giving in and letting go. It’s a breathtaking expanse, and Costa’s voice is a fierce weapon that’s both defiant and weary. “There’s this big great feeling/ That there’s more than just accepting,” she sings. “A lie of a life you’re tired of living/ A sad voice in your mind you stop believing.” The song peaks and valleys with a magnificent chugging, like the grinding of an old machine, and whenever it threatens to collapse on its own weight, Costa pulls back just before the breaking point. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue”

02 “Anxiety”

03 “A Kick A Knife”

04 “Fear Of”

05 “A Red Sky Forming”

06 “Dirt”

07 “Boxes”

08 “What Grows”

09 “Tommy”

TOUR DATES (w/ Dreambeaches):

03/01 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

03/02 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

03/03 Detroit, MI @ PJs

03/04 Chicago, IL @ house show

03/05 Louisville, KY @ TBA

03/06 Nashville, TN @ Spice Rack

03/07 New Orleans, LA @ TBA

03/09 Gainesville, LA @ TBA

03/10 Athens, GA @ TBA

03/11 Asheville, NC @ Static Age

03/12 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony

03/13 Baltimore, MD @ TBA

03/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Space 1026

03/15 Providence, RI @ TBA

03/16 Bloomfield, CT @ Blind Mouse

03/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove

Alchemical Rounds is out 3/1 via Sad Cactus. Pre-order it here.