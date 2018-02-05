Watch Justin Timberlake Seek Questlove’s Approval For Prince Tribute, Duet With Chris Stapleton, & More On Fallon

A weekend of Justin Timberlake overload concluded with even more Justin Timberlake late Sunday night when the self-described Man Of The Woods followed his Super Bowl halftime show with lots more screen time on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show broadcast live from Minneapolis.

Timberlake sat for an interview with Fallon, during which he explained the rationale for the controversial Prince tribute during his Super Bowl set:

It’s a moment for me if I’m being quite honest because he’s always been the pinnacle of musicianship for me. And when we decided the synergy and serendipity that would be in Minneapolis, and that he’s such a special thing here aside from what he is all over the world, I just felt like I wanted to do something for this city and something for him that would just be the ultimate homage to what I consider the G.O.A.T. of musicians.

Timberlake then sought approval from Fallon’s bandleader, Questlove, who he rightly described as both “the encyclopedia of music” and “a gatekeeper on Prince.” Questlove obliged with a concise, “It was dope.” I would be interested to hear more from Questlove on this subject in a different context!

Questlove also appeared in a Timberlake/Fallon “Songversation” sketch, in which he told them both to “shut the fuck up,” and Timberlake performed two Man Of The Woods singles, the apocalyptic trap oddity “Supplies” and the Chris Stapleton duet “Say Something.” Watch all that below.

In other music-adjacent material from last night, Fallon, in character as Minnesota native Bob Dylan, performed a new version of “The Times They Are A-Changin” with lyrics updated for 2018’s various social movements. It features the usually apolitical Fallon taking stands in favor of #MeToo, NFL anthem protesters, and the New York Times (who “aren’t a-failin”). Here’s that:

And because Mandy Moore is technically music-adjacent, too, here’s the cast of This Is Us talking to Fallon as well: