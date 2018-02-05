Royal Trux Reissuing Catalog, Recording New Album For Fat Possum

Royal Trux, the team of Jennifer Herrema (late of Black Bananas) and Neil Hagerty (late of Howling Hex), have reactivated their legendary skuzz-pop operation in recent years, with a smattering of reunion shows and a live album already in the books. Now the reunion is kicking into overdrive: Royal Trux are recording a new album for Fat Possum, who are also reissuing the band’s whole back catalog this year. The new project isn’t expected out until early next year, which will mark 19 years since 2000’s Pound For Pound, but the first wave of reissues is due next month. Get more info here, and while you’re waiting, revisit our detailed overview of the Royal Trux discography.