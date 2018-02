Pittsburgh hardcore warriors Code Orange broke through on another level with their album Forever, and now they’ve shared another new track, the first since Forever dropped. The brutalist arena-cruncher “Only One Way” is the band’s contribution to this year’s Adult Swim Singles series, and it’s a rare example of a song that doesn’t let sweep or production sheen interfere with its ferocity. The band recorded it with producer Will Yip, and you can hear it below.

Forever is out now on Roadrunner.