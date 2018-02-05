Stream Arms Race The Beast EP

Two years ago, London shit-rippers Arms Race released an impressive album called New Wave Of British Hardcore — a statement-of-intent title to which the band absolutely lived up. Today, Arms Race have followed that one up with a frantic, violent new EP called The Beast. The 7″ crams four songs into about six minutes, and it sounds like what might’ve happened if Mötorhead had decided that they wanted to be Youth Of Today. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/the-beast-7" target="_blank">The Beast 7" by Arms Race</a>

The Beast is out now on Painkiller/La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.