Sasquatch! 2018 Lineup

The people behind the Pacific Northwest festival Sasquatch! have just announced the lineup for this year’s show. The 2018 version of Sasquatch! goes down 5/25-27 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, and it’s a bit more roots-rock-focused than usuals. Bon Iver, the National, David Byrne, and regional indie kings Modest Mouse will headline. The rest of the bill features people like Tyler, The Creator, Spoon, Anderson .Paak, Grizzly Bear, TV On The Radio Vince Staples, Neko Case, Explosions In The Sky, Slowdive, Thundercat, Wolf Parade, Tune-Yards, Japandroids, Perfume Genius, Noname, Margo Price, Julien Baker, PUP, Whitney, Pond, Jlin, Girlpool, Big Thief, Japanese Breakfast, (Sandy) Alex G, Algiers, Jeff Rosenstock, Phoebe Bridgers, Chastity Belt, White Reaper, Charly Bliss, the Weather Station, and a whole lot of others. You can find all the details here.