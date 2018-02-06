Animal Collective Share Unreleased “In The Bleak Midwinter” Recording From 1999

Animal Collective have shared a previously unreleased track, “In The Bleak Midwinter,” that dates back to the first Campfire Songs recording session in December 1999. Geologist premiered the lovely, haunting cover of the old Christmas carol on his radio show The O’Brien System today, and you can hear it below.
February’s episode of The O’Brien System airs today at 12PM PST on NTS2 (link in bio). This month we dive into great holiday piles from @fusetronsound and @seance_centre , and to keep you AC fans a bit warmer through the bleak midwinter, we will play an unreleased track from the aborted first Campfire Songs recording session in December 1999. Come warm yourself. @nts_radio